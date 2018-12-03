Why not Aaron Donald for MVP?

Getty Images

The argument made for giving Drew Brees the MVP now applies to Aaron Donald: He is the best player on the best team.

Brees’ 127 passing yards and interception in the Saints’ 13-10 loss to the Cowboys on Thursday night opened the door for other MVP candidates. Patrick Mahomes and Philip Rivers certainly didn’t hurt their candidacies this weekend.

But what about Donald?

He is leading the league with 16.5 sacks. Defensive tackles don’t lead the league in sacks. He has four forced fumbles, two of which he recovered, and has 32 quarterback hits and 20 tackles for loss on ball carriers.

Vincent Bonsignore of The Athletic makes a compelling case that Donald should become only the third defensive player to win the MVP award. Lawrence Taylor won it in 1986 and Alan Page in 1971.

“He’s forcing turnovers. He’s getting there at the most important times,” Rams coach Sean McVay said, via Bonsignore. “And that’s what we talk about all the time, that competitive greatness. Being your best when your best is required and he’s kind of the epitome of that right now for our defense and really a guy that represents that for our football team.”

Donald made five tackles, two sacks, one forced fumble and three tackles for losses in Sunday’s win over Detroit. He was a difference-maker.

He is running away with defensive player of the year. He also deserves consideration for league MVP.

“I’ve never played with a guy like that,” Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman said. “And yes, he should be applauded and rewarded to the highest degree of awards.”