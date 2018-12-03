Wolfpack receiver Kelvin Harmon declares for draft

Getty Images

After back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons, North Carolina State receiver Kelvin Harmon has declared for the NFL draft.

Harmon announced his intention on Twitter and said he would not play in the Gator Bowl against Texas A&M.

“I have prayed and discussed the path forward with my family and we have decided that is time for me to proceed to the next chapter in my football life,” Harmon wrote. “That chapter will be playing professional football in the National Football League. To this end, I am relinquishing my college eligibility, effective immediately, and declaring myself professional.”

Harmon finished his three seasons with 171 catches for 2,598 yards and 15 touchdowns, including 75 receptions for 1,119 yards and six touchdowns this season.