Report: 49ers’ long snapper Kyle Nelson suspended 10 games

The 49ers will be needing a new long snapper.

Kyle Nelson, who has served as the 49ers’ long snapper for every game of the last five seasons, has been suspended for the next 10 weeks, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

That means Nelson will miss the last four games of this season and be required to sit out the first six games of next season.

The 49ers worked out several long snappers last week. There was no public explanation given for that at the time, but the team must have known the suspension was coming.

Nelson is in the final year of his contract, so he’ll be a free agent in March. It may be tough for him to catch on anywhere with teams knowing he won’t be available to them for the first six games, but he will be eligible to spend the offseason with any team that signs him.