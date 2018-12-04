A.J. Brown throws his name into the draft pool

Getty Images

Wide receiver A.J. Brown won’t be back at Ole Miss for another season.

In a post to Twitter on Tuesday, Brown announced that he’ll forego his remaining eligibility and enter the NFL Draft in 2019. Ole Miss is not going to a bowl game, so he didn’t have to make a call about whether to play in one last collegiate game.

Brown broke out during his sophomore season in 2017 by catching 75 passes for 1,252 yards and 11 touchdowns and followed that up with 85 catches for 1,320 yards and six touchdowns as a junior.

That production earned him a spot on the All-SEC first team and has put him toward the top of a lot of draft prospect lists. He’ll get a chance to solidify that spot once the pre-draft circuit is fully up and running in the next couple of months.