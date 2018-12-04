After 90-yard run, Adrian Peterson disappeared

Posted by Mike Florio on December 4, 2018, 9:53 AM EST
AP

Rarely if ever does a player who had a 90-yard touchdown run not have a 100-yard game. It happened on Monday night for Washington running back Adrian Peterson.

In the second quarter, and on the first snap with Mark Sanchez at quarterback, Peterson went 90 yards for a score. He had eight other carries on the night, for a total of eight yards.

After the touchdown, Peterson touched the ball only five times. Five times, with Sanchez at quarterback.

Think about that one for a second. Peterson shoots out of a cannon for a “he’s loose!” homerun that proves he can still bring it like he always has, and then he gets five total carries after that, even though the quarterback was a guy who hadn’t thrown a pass in a regular-season game since January 1, 2017.

Whatever the game plan was for the night, the plan should have changed dramatically when Johnny Butt Fumble entered. With one of the best running backs in NFL history available, and with that running back busting a career-long touchdown run on the first snap taken by Mr. J.B. Fumble, why not keep pounding and pounding and pounding Peterson?

It made no sense, and it reinforces this “woe is us” notion that Washington seems to be adopting in the face of so many injuries. The best organizations (a group that clearly doesn’t include Washington) never allows excuses to be made when injuries happen, by anyone. They expect a high level of performance from everyone on the roster, and from everyone on the coaching staff.

The coaching staff blew it last night, not pivoting to what the obvious strategy should have been.

“I don’t know how many times we really had chances to run the ball,” coach Jay Gruden told reporters after the game. “We had the ball backed up one time on our own one-foot line. We tried to run, almost got a safety, and second down I think we ran it, then third down we were going to keep [it], and I think they had great ball control for the most part. So, we didn’t get a lot of opportunities really. Hey, let’s run two tight ends, or three tight ends, and pound the ball right up the middle. And then our guards go down and we didn’t really have a plan for all that. We should’ve run the ball more, I guess.”

That doesn’t really inspire much confidence in the real-time decisions being made by the coaching staff. If anything, Gruden seems resigned to the disintegration of his team. He should instead be committed to doing everything he can to get the most out of what he has, with no excuses or long faces or sob stories about a season derailed by injury.

Permalink 40 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

40 responses to “After 90-yard run, Adrian Peterson disappeared

  2. “He had eight other carries on the night, for a total of eight yards.”

    So the 90 yard TD was, maybe, possibly, a fluke, and not typical of what we could expect to see from Peterson all game long?

  3. Other than the 90 yard run, Washington’s RB’s combined for 6 yards on 12 carries. Maybe that played into the decision making as well…

  4. I agree the game plan should have changed, but the multiple cheap shots at Sanchez are unnecessary and show a lack of professionalism.

  6. Typical Gruden. Redskins’ fans are used to (and sick of) the “maybe we should have run the ball more” line after losses. It seems to never dawn on Jay to actually run the ball during the games. And he’ll do the same thing in the next game, and the next game…

  7. I did not watch the game, but I’m going to guess the Eagles were putting at least 10 guys in the box to stop the run game. That’s what I’d do.

    And cut the Redskins some slack. “The best organizations never allows excuses to be made,” but how many of them have had their starting QB and backup get their legs broken in the same season and done anything?

  8. When Johnny Butt Fumble comes in, the defense is going to dare him to pass, especially after the running back went 90 yards on the first carry after JBF came in. The rest of the time, Peterson had 8 carries for 8 yards, which is par for the course with him. You have a defense selling out to stop the run and a running back that isn’t doing anything except for one long run and you’re losing in the game. I’m not sure the prescription for victory is necessarily running the ball more.

  9. Washington is still in a position to reach the Post-Season (record wise anyway). They should be willing to try anything and that includes signing Kaepernick. While I disagree with Kaepernicks assessments on Castro, Cops, Collusion and Social justice I am very intrigued to see if he can play. At the bare minimum, he can win some games with his legs. I don’t think Kap and I would agree on many things, but I’m fine with him playing for any of the 31 teams that aren’t my favorite team. Sign him and lets see what he’s got

  11. You answered your own question bucko…outside of the 90yd run…he was averaging 1 yard per carry…because we were no threat to pass the ball!!!…do you know how many 1st downs you get averaging 1yd per carry…? Would you continue to run the ball on 2nd and long…or 3rd and long…? against 8 man boxes…

  12. waldoampere says:
    December 4, 2018 at 9:57 am
    Mark Sanchez should be Exhibit A in Colin Kaepernick’s collusion trial.

    —————-

    I think that people have misconceptions about what collusion really is.

    If all 32 owners got together in a room and took a vote to keep Kaep out of the league, that could be considered collusion.

    If none of the 32 owners want to hire him because of football and/or non-football reasons that IS NOT collusion.

  13. AP’s resurgence has been one of the darling stories of 2018. Pounding the rock and playing ball-control football is – and will continue to be – Washington’s only chance of competing in a game. Inexcusable usage of a running back who’s done nothing but show that he still has gas left in the tank…PS – check downs to Chris Thompson was also totally useless…

  14. Look at the frickin Oline hes playing behind….as soon as he got those handoffs there were 3 or 4 guys in the backfield. They finally make some blocks and he goes for 90. Always AD’s fault!

  18. 10. Washington (6-3; No. 13): One brother could be the best coach in the league this year, and the other brother could be the exact opposite
    ___________________________
    This is from Week 11 Power Rankings, when PFT actually published an article to the entire world that stated that Jay Gruden was one of the best coaches in the league this year. Laughable

  19. MyCommentIsAwaitingModeration says:
    December 4, 2018 at 10:12 am
    waldoampere says:
    December 4, 2018 at 9:57 am
    Mark Sanchez should be Exhibit A in Colin Kaepernick’s collusion trial.

    —————-

    I think that people have misconceptions about what collusion really is.

    If all 32 owners got together in a room and took a vote to keep Kaep out of the league, that could be considered collusion.

    If none of the 32 owners want to hire him because of football and/or non-football reasons that IS NOT collusion.
    ———

    People know what collusion is.

    People also know what deflecting and trying one’s hardest to avoid discussing the elephant in the room, because acknowledgement requires changes; changes that those who deflect want no part of, as it will affect THEM in the end.

  22. The third string o-line. Lets call this the Kirk Cousins and Ruben Foster karma. The franchise goes out of its way to screw Cousins and then claims Ruben Foster. Clearly, management is obtuse to the social climate of the country.

  23. Left guard Jonathan Cooper tore his bicep and right guard Tony Berstrom left with an injured ankle.

    Running the football requires TEAMWORK and for the offensive line to open up running lanes. Already having a patchwork line going into last night, they lost another TWO starters. The OLine barely held up in pass protection – it was clear this group wasn’t able to open up the running blocks.

    It’s almost like you guys don’t watch the game before posting nonsense.

  24. dirtysouthironmen says:
    December 4, 2018 at 10:00 am
    I agree the game plan should have changed, but the multiple cheap shots at Sanchez are unnecessary and show a lack of professionalism.
    ——

    Like a player eating a hot dog on the sideline? That kind of lack of professionalism?

  25. This game had a close score for a while but it wasn’t really that close. This 90-yard run and Norman’s goal line pick were two huge swing plays that masked how badly Washington was being dominated. The rest of the game was Washington trying to hang on by the skin of their teeth.

  26. You would think that a team that is down to Sanchez as their only remaining QB, would stick to letting AP, their best weapon, run the ball. He obviously has a lot of gas left in the tank. If this is how Washington is going to play it, they’re toast.

  28. Definitely should have run more. In Gruden’s defense though, he’s right about their lack of success and their field position. Our run defense when we are nearing full strength on the line and with then LB’s is really tough, too. The other thing is either a defense of Gruden or an indictment: Washington flat-out quit at the end of the 3rd quarter. I don’t know if that’s Gruden’s fault or not. Their injury situation is even more ridiculous than ours.

  30. “They should be willing to try anything and that includes signing Kaepernick.”
    ________________

    Too late in the season to bring in ANYBODY who has no previous experience in your offense. They’re down to 4 games left with no byes and neither Gruden nor the OC Matt Cavanaugh has ever worked with Kaepernick before. Unless their offense is extremely similar to what Kaep was running with the Niners it’d take the rest of the regular season just trying to get him acclimated.

  33. MyCommentIsAwaitingModeration says:
    December 4, 2018 at 10:12 am
    ————————————-
    Dude, look up the word collusion in the dictionary because you obviously have no clue what it means…..

  35. bradygirl12 says: “If this is how Washington is going to play it, they’re toast.”
    ============================

    They’re on their 3rd quarterback already. Same with the offensive line – they’ve lost for the year Brandon Scherff, Shawn Lauvao, Geron Chistian, Jonathan Cooper, etc. Nsekhe, Moses, Berstrom and Williams are all hurt and missed multiple games.

    Pretty safe to say their season is done whether they choose to run the ball or not.

  36. pioniere says: “I feel sorry for Redskins fans. With any team it all starts at the top with the owner, and they’ve got a real idiot in charge there.”
    ===========================

    Right, because having two quarterbacks out for the season because of leg injuries is the fault of ownership…

  37. waldoampere says:
    December 4, 2018 at 9:57 am
    Mark Sanchez should be Exhibit A in Colin Kaepernick’s collusion trial.
    ================================

    Look .. it has already been established that the NFL doesnt want kaep because of the kneeling .. we know ok? you can stop talking about it now .. the subject is mark sanchez, NOT kaep .. stop telling us that the sky is blue, we KNOW that!

  38. waldoampere says:
    December 4, 2018 at 9:57 am

    Mark Sanchez should be Exhibit A in Colin Kaepernick’s collusion trial.

    ———————————————-

    When you’re in Kaepernick’s current position, you have to do what your employer asks (in this case, stop protesting and play football). Kaepernick refuses to comply and chooses to be a martyr, hence his unemployment. Sanchez comes in with a positive attitude and is willing to do what he’s told. That alone makes him more attractive to any team than Kaep. That’s how it works in the real world. Only on Twitter can a person be defiant, break the rules, and be respected.

  39. This happens every year to a hand full of teams. Things go bad and they sort of just give up. The Browns have been doing it for years. Unless ownership freaks out over it very few folks will lose their jobs.

    Jay Cultler on line one. Jay Cutler on Line one.

  40. waldoampere says:
    December 4, 2018 at 9:57 am
    Mark Sanchez should be Exhibit A in Colin Kaepernick’s collusion trial.

    ———

    Why? Did Kaep somehow learn to read a defense in the past two years in which he hasn’t been playing?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!