Auburn quarterback Jarrett Stidham declares for draft

Getty Images

Auburn quarterback Jarrett Stidham will skip his final year of eligibility, having declared for the NFL draft Tuesday.

He announced the decision on his Twitter account, expressing his thanks to the school before adding, “That being said, I have decided to enter the 2019 NFL Draft. I love Auburn and am a proud alumni. War Eagle Forever.”

Stidham will play in the Music City Bowl against Purdue, Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said in a statement to beat reporters.

Stidham started his career at Baylor but left after the 2015 season following Art Briles’ firing amid the school’s sexual assault scandal. He sat out a year, attending junior college but not playing, before transferring to Auburn.

Stidham completed 60 percent of his passes for 2,421 yards, 13 touchdowns and five interceptions this season.

In his three-year career, he completed 64 percent of his passes for 6,844 yards with 43 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.