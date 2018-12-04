Ben Roethlisberger: No reason to get worked up over run/pass ratio

Getty Images

The Steelers have heard questions about the ratio between running and passing plays in recent weeks, but quarterback Ben Roethlisberger doesn’t think concerns about imbalance are are fueling any conversations.

Roethlisberger has put up 148 passes over the last three weeks — Antonio Brown and Chris Boswell also threw passes over that span — while the Steelers have run the ball 59 times. The team needed a touchdown on their last play to win the first of those games and then lost the next two. Those losses are what Roethlisberger believes is behind any grumbling about how they’re divvying up the offensive workload.

“I don’t think that there’s any reason for people to get worked up over the number of runs compared to passes,” Roethlisberger said on 93.7 The Fan, via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “People are always going to get worked up over the numbers, when you lose especially. I don’t know if people would get as worked up if we would have won the game. That’s why [Randy Fichtner is] the OC and calls the plays for us, and I think we’re all just fine with the run-pass ratio. We just want to win.”

The Steelers put up that ratio with James Conner in the lineup at running back, but they won’t have him in the lineup this weekend due to an ankle injury. That may mean anyone looking for more balance will have to wait a little bit longer.