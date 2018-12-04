Ben Roethlisberger: No reason to get worked up over run/pass ratio

Posted by Josh Alper on December 4, 2018, 2:43 PM EST
Getty Images

The Steelers have heard questions about the ratio between running and passing plays in recent weeks, but quarterback Ben Roethlisberger doesn’t think concerns about imbalance are are fueling any conversations.

Roethlisberger has put up 148 passes over the last three weeks — Antonio Brown and Chris Boswell also threw passes over that span — while the Steelers have run the ball 59 times. The team needed a touchdown on their last play to win the first of those games and then lost the next two. Those losses are what Roethlisberger believes is behind any grumbling about how they’re divvying up the offensive workload.

“I don’t think that there’s any reason for people to get worked up over the number of runs compared to passes,” Roethlisberger said on 93.7 The Fan, via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “People are always going to get worked up over the numbers, when you lose especially. I don’t know if people would get as worked up if we would have won the game. That’s why [Randy Fichtner is] the OC and calls the plays for us, and I think we’re all just fine with the run-pass ratio. We just want to win.”

The Steelers put up that ratio with James Conner in the lineup at running back, but they won’t have him in the lineup this weekend due to an ankle injury. That may mean anyone looking for more balance will have to wait a little bit longer.

Permalink 9 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

9 responses to “Ben Roethlisberger: No reason to get worked up over run/pass ratio

  4. “Pats fans are nervous “???? About what exactly? The Pats are 9-3, as Parcells once famously said – you are what your record says you are. On the other hand, if I were a Steelers fan, I would be “nervous “, LOL!

  5. I remember back in week 3 when they said the Steelers were done.lol. Although the Steelers lost a game they should of won vs the chargies. They will always be in games.

  6. “Pats fans are nervous “???? About what exactly? The Pats are 9-3, as Parcells once famously said – you are what your record says you are. On the other hand, if I were a Steelers fan, I would be “nervous “, LOL!

    0 0

    The only thing I am nervous about isn’t the Pats…..it’s the refs. If we get the same clowns as we had against the Chargers then the Steelers are surelytoast. You can beat Cheaters and the refs together.

  7. Way to over throw receivers for TD’s Ben. Who calls him out when that happens?! Steelers are Soo over-rated

  8. Seems to me the Steelers used to run for 170 and throw for 260 and consistently win. Now they run for 60 and throw for 400 and lose. Even though they have the O-line and back to run the ball better than any one else in the league. Think we have a couple of guys playing catch and looking at their stats more than wins and no coaches willing to put the brakes on.

  9. pointtwopsiistheissue says:
    December 4, 2018 at 3:17 pm
    “Pats fans are nervous “???? About what exactly? The Pats are 9-3, as Parcells once famously said – you are what your record says you are. On the other hand, if I were a Steelers fan, I would be “nervous “, LOL!

    10 3 Rate This

    ——————-

    They’re a funny bunch, huh? All the AFC soup du jour teams like KC, Pitt, SD, Houston, etc are all over-hyped at the moment.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!