Bills cut Kelvin Benjamin, Andre Holmes

The Bills are making a big change on offense, with two wide receivers sent packing today.

Kelvin Benjamin and Andre Holmes have both been released, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The entire Bills passing game has been a disappointment all season, so in one sense it’s no surprise that they would cut a couple of wide receivers. But it’s rare to see two players at the same position cut out of the blue. After all, it’s not like the Bills have a lot of great receivers backing Benjamin and Holmes up.

Benjamin is second on the Bills this season with 354 receiving yards. He has shown flashes of the talent that made him a first-round draft pick of the Panthers in 2014, but for the most part he’s been a disappointment for the Bills, who traded a third-round pick and a seventh-round pick to acquire him from Carolina. Holmes is sixth on the team with 157 receiving yards.

The offense has been looking a little better recently, and quarterback Josh Allen had his best game on Sunday. Now Allen will need some new wide receivers to catch his passes.