Brandon Browner sentenced to eight years in prison for attempted murder

Getty Images

Former NFL player Brandon Browner has been sentenced to eight years in prison for attempted murder.

Browner was arrested in Los Angeles in July and accused of breaking into the home of a woman that he previously had a relationship with, forcing her back into the residence when she tried to flee and stealing a Rolex watch from her. The woman had a restraining order against Browner, and her two children were present at the time of the incident.

Today Browner entered a no contest plea to one count of attempted murder and two counts of child endangerment, TMZ reports. He was sentenced to eight years. He has been incarcerated since the July arrest.

Browner was a Pro Bowler in 2011 and a two-time Super Bowl champion, winning one ring with the Seahawks and one with the Patriots. He also played a year in New Orleans.