Broncos sign cornerback Jamar Taylor

Getty Images

The Broncos brought in a veteran, for some cover at cornerback.

According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Broncos are signing Jamar Taylor to add some depth at the position after Chris Harris suffered a broken leg last week.

The Broncos aren’t putting Harris on IR yet, holding out hope for a playoff return. But they do hope to make the playoffs and the field is crowded, so these next four games are important.

The Cardinals released Taylor in November after he played 10 games there. He spent the previous two seasons with the Browns, and was traded to the desert this offseason.