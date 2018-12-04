Broncos waiving Cyrus Kouandjio

Getty Images

With the Broncos choosing not to put cornerback Chris Harris Jr. on injured reserve, they needed to make room for the addition of cornerback Jamar Taylor.

Denver will waive offensive tackle Cyrus Kouandjio in a corresponding move, Ryan O’Halloran of the Denver Post reports.

Kouandjio signed Nov. 20 and played in the past two games.

Kouandjio, 25, also spent time with the Broncos last season, playing in three games with one start. The Broncos released him out of the preseason in September.

The Bills made Kouandjio a second-round pick in 2014. He appeared in 25 games with seven starts in his three seasons in Buffalo.