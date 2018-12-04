Bruce Allen claims there’s a different side of the Reuben Foster story

Getty Images

We haven’t heard from Reuben Foster since he was arrested for domestic violence in the 49ers’ team hotel in Tampa, cut by San Francisco, and claimed on waivers by Washington. But Washington team President Bruce Allen apparently has heard Foster’s side of the story.

Allen told Lisa Salters of ESPN that he researched the situation and felt comfortable with Foster’s account.

“They had heard a side of the Foster story that is different,” Salters said during the Monday Night Football broadcast.

So why didn’t Allen sit down with Salters on camera and explain that story? That was never explained. Allen spoke to Salters off camera, and Salters filled viewers in on what Allen said while the game was going on. That wasn’t the best format for viewers to gain an understanding of what Washington’s motivations were. If Allen really wanted to give his team’s fans some idea of what his team was thinking when it claimed Foster, he should have gone on camera with Salters, or given a press conference, or in some other way communicated what the different side of the story is.

So far all we’ve had out of Washington is Doug Williams making public comments that went over so well he later had to apologize for them. If there’s more to Washington’s decision to sign Foster than meets the eye, Allen or Dan Snyder should come forward and explain that publicly.