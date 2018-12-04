Cardinals place Olsen Pierre on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Cardinals announced defensive tackle Olsen Pierre has joined offensive lineman Mike Iupati and receiver Christian Kirk as additions to the team’s injured reserve list. Pierre injured his knee in Sunday’s upset of the Packers.

He played in 10 games and made 12 tackles.

Coach Steve Wilks announced Monday that Kirk, who had foot surgery Monday, and Iupati (knee) were done for the season.

The team elevated defensive end Vontarrius Dora and receiver Jalen Tolliver from the practice squad.

Dora spent Week 11 on the Cardinals’ active roster after getting promoted from the practice squad but didn’t play against Oakland.

He re-joined the Cardinals’ practice squad Oct. 30 after spending the preseason with the team before being waived with an injury designation out of the preseason. Dora originally joined the Cardinals’ practice squad in 2017 after playing in one game as a rookie in 2016 with the Broncos.

Tolliver spent Week 12 on the team’s active roster, but he did not play and the Cardinals waived him Nov. 24. He originally signed with the Cardinals in May as an undrafted free agent and has spent most of the season on Arizona’s practice squad.