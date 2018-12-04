Colt McCoy had surgery on fractured fibula Tuesday

Getty Images

Washington quarterback Colt McCoy fractured his fibula in the first half of Monday night’s loss to Philadelphia and head coach Jay Gruden provided an update on his status Tuesday.

Gruden said that McCoy had surgery on his leg Tuesday. Word on Monday night was that McCoy’s season is over, but Gruden gave a different answer on Tuesday. He said, via J.P. Finley of NBC Sports Washington, that it is “wishful thinking” that McCoy could return in the next two or three weeks but that four weeks is a more likely timeframe.

The difference may not wind up mattering. If Washington doesn’t go on a winning streak, their season will be over by the four-week mark. If they do go on a winning streak, it would mean Mark Sanchez or someone else has been playing well enough that pulling them from the lineup wouldn’t make much sense.

On the someone else front, Gruden said that the team will be looking at quarterbacks on Tuesday afternoon and will compare them to T.J. Yates, EJ Manuel and Josh Johnson as the latter three worked out for the team before Sanchez was signed. Someone from that group will be added to the roster to back up Sanchez.