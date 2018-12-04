D.J. Swearinger on Washington issues: “It takes coaches and players”

Getty Images

When Washington safety D.J. Swearinger criticized the preparation of his team last week, he was careful to say the blame wasn’t on the coaches.

After Monday’s loss to the Eagles, he expanded the scope.

“We’ve all got to come together, understand it’s not just the players, man — it takes coaches and players,” Swearinger said, via Matthew Paras of the Washington Times. “The players, we locked in, man . . . especially on the defensive side of the ball. It takes players and coaches. It’s not just the players.

“It’ll take a full group effort to get this bad taste out of our mouth and get on the right track. A full team effort.”

Swearinger circled back to clarify, saying he didn’t mean to suggest someone wasn’t doing their job. But more than one someone isn’t, as Washington looked like a disorganized mess.

But the fact Swearinger’s comments came on the heels of last week’s statement — when he said players weren’t taking practices on Friday and Saturday seriously enough made it worth filing away.

“I don’t have an explanation right now,” coach Jay Gruden said of their defense. “I know we had a big turnover to Josh [Norman]. Did some decent things. But for our standard, for the people that we have, we need to play better.”

Earlier this year, they were able to win games with that defense. Now that they’re down to their third quarterback (who happens to be Mark Sanchez), that’s even more important. But they showed no signs of being able to last night, giving up 438 yards to an Eagles team that hasn’t played well themselves this year.