Darren Sproles: It felt so good to be in there

Getty Images

Running back Darren Sproles has had a rough go of it on the injury front the last two years, but he made it back into the lineup on Monday night for the first time since Week One.

Sproles hurt his hamstring in the opener and aggravated the injury in his first attempt to return to work before finally getting the green light to go against Washington. Sproles scored a touchdown for the first time since December 22, 2016 on a 14-yard run in the second quarter and said after the game that he had to temper his emotions as the game got going because it meant so much to be back on the field.

“I don’t know, man,” Sproles said. “It just felt so good, man, just to get in there. To have a knee [injury] last year, then have a hamstring this year, it just felt great. It felt great to get in there.”

Sproles ran four times for 22 yards overall and also served as the team’s punt returner in a return to the lineup that head coach Doug Pederson said “meant a lot to the guys as well.”