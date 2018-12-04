Derek Barnett’s brother killed in DUI hit-and-run accident in Nashville

Getty Images

The older brother of Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett was killed early on Tuesday in a head-on collision with a suspected drunk driver, according to Natalie Neysa Alund of the Tennessean.

David Barnett, 33, was the victim in a two-car accident in the early morning hours in Nashville.

A 47-year old man, Felipe Castelblanco, drove into oncoming traffic and collided with Barnett’s car, according to the Associated Press. He walked away from the scene of the accident before police found him smelling of alcohol and having difficulty standing. He admitted to drinking whiskey before the accident.

Castelblanco is charged with vehicular homicide by intoxication, leaving a fatal crash scene, failing to render aid and not notifying law enforcement

Derek Barnett is on injured reserve with the Eagles due to a shoulder injury sustained in October.