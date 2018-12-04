Dolphins claim Dee Delaney, place A.J. Derby on IR

Getty Images

The Dolphins announced they have claimed cornerback Dee Delaney off waivers from Jacksonville and placed tight end A.J. Derby on injured reserve.

Derby played only four games this season because of back, foot and knee injuries. He becomes the 11th player on the team’s injured reserve list.

Derby made three catches for 48 yards and a touchdown, adding a special teams tackle and a forced fumble.

Delaney, 23, signed with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Miami in May. The team waived him out of the preseason.

He has spent the season between the Jaguars’ active roster and their practice squad.

Delany has played two games. He saw action on six special teams plays in Sunday’s victory over Indianapolis.