Eagles feel good about Tim Jernigan, Jason Peters playing against Cowboys

Getty Images

Eagles defensive tackle Tim Jernigan made his first appearance of the 2018 season against the Giants in Week 12 after getting the green light to return to action after recovering from back surgery.

Jernigan was fine against the Giants, but didn’t play against Washington in Monday night’s win because he had back spasms during pregame warmups. Jernigan was initially called questionable to return and was eventually ruled out well before the end of the game.

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson provided a positive update on Jernigan’s condition on Tuesday. Pederson said Jernigan should be ready to play against the Cowboys next Sunday afternoon.

Pederson also had an optimistic report about left tackle Jason Peters. Peters, who is playing with a torn bicep, limped off the field and missed the final five snaps, but Pederson also said it looks good for his chances of facing Dallas in a big game for the Eagles’ playoff hopes.