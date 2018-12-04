Eagles had some fun once Mark Sanchez came in

Getty Images

Not even his perfect handoff for a 90-yard run by Adrian Peterson was enough to make the Eagles respect Mark Sanchez.

In fact, they were willing to admit laughing at the ridiculousness of the situation when the veteran backup came in the game for Washington last night, after Colt McCoy became the second quarterback there to break his leg this season.

“It was fun against Sanchez in there,” Eagles linebacker Nigel Bradham said, via Andrew Kulp of NBC Sports Philadelphia. “A lot of the guys knew him on our squad so they were talking a lot of trash to him, just messing with him, calling him all kinds of names I never even knew this guy had.”

It was reasonable to laugh, as Sanchez hadn’t thrown a pass in an NFL game since the 2016 finale for Dallas, and he was predictably restrained in his Washington debut. There were a few Eagles who remembered him from his 2014-15 stint there during the Chip Kelly era, and they didn’t appear cowed by the prospect of facing him.

Sanchez was 13-of-21 for 100 yards passing, a 4.8 yards per attempt average that isn’t going to strike fear in anyone’s heart (though that’s more a sign of hello-nice-to-meet-you game-planning than any lack of arm strength). The Eagles also sacked him twice and picked him off once.

“We didn’t adjust much,” Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins said. “We used the same game plan. We knew they weren’t going to come in and start throwing the ball all around with Sanchez.”

The plan worked, as Washington gained just 89 yards and three points on the seven possessions after Peterson’s big run. And that’s Washington’s problem the rest of the season, with McCoy done for the year with a broken fibula.