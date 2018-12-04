Falcons change long snappers with Josh Harris headed to injured reserve

AP

Falcons long snapper Josh Harris missed the opening game of the season and he will miss the final four games of the year as well.

The Falcons announced on Thursday that Harris has been placed on injured reserve.

Harris appeared in the other 11 games for the Falcons this season and appeared in every game they played over the last six seasons. He should continue to rack up appearances in Atlanta once he’s back to health because the Falcons signed him to a three-year contract extension this season.

The Falcons signed former Raider Jon Condo to handle the long snapping in Harris’ absence. They also promoted defensive tackle Justin Zimmer from the practice squad and waived safety Keith Tandy.