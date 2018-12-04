Falcons “concerned” about all the hits Matt Ryan’s taking

Getty Images

Nothing about the Falcons season has gone according to plan, and even the stars who didn’t end up on IR have to be hurting.

Quarterback Matt Ryan has been sacked 36 times in 12 games so far this season, on pace for a career-high 48 sacks (topping the 44 he took in 2013).

That creates a reasonable concern about his condition over the last four weeks of the season.

“Well, No. 1, I’m concerned about it because if we’re not protecting him in the way that we can, then that gets hard,” Falcons coach Dan Quinn said, via Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com. “And there’s some games that the score’s out of whack and it turns into a dropback game where there’s going to be more chances for a defense to go after him.

“At the end of it, yeah, I’m concerned. But I’m as concerned about us playing as well as we can. And if we do do that, and if we play better on some of the third downs and allow some of our run game to get going again, I would anticipate those numbers going back the other way in terms of hits on Matt.”

Ryan’s being hit an average of 7.7 times per game, and has taken more than 10 hits in three games — against the Eagles, Steelers and Saints. Some of that’s reasonable after they lost both starting guards to season-ending injuries, and aren’t running the ball well in the absence of Devonta Freeman. But the biggest problem’s probably getting behind and staying behind, forcing Ryan into position to become a sitting duck.