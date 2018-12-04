Golden Tate may change the narrative of his trade

Just before the trade deadline, the Eagles sent their third-round draft pick to Detroit for wide receiver Golden Tate. Philadelphia promptly lost its next two games, Tate looked like he was struggling to find his role in the offense, and the trade was widely panned.

But now that narrative is changing. The Eagles have won two in a row, they’re back in the playoff picture, and Tate had his best game as an Eagle on Monday night, with seven catches for 85 yards and a touchdown.

Tate becomes a free agent after this season, so the trade was entirely about what he can do this year. And if the Eagles miss the playoffs, there’s no way to spin this year as anything other than a big disappointment. So Tate needs to help the Eagles make the playoffs for the trade to make sense.

And Tate may do just that: Monday night’s win was a big one, and Tate was very good. He caught every ball thrown to him and looked like the best wide receiver on the field, ahead of Alshon Jeffery, Jordan Matthews and Nelson Agholor.

The Lions’ offense has also declined dramatically since the Tate trade, suggesting Tate may have deserved more credit than he got for what he did in Detroit. The Lions are 1-4 since trading Tate.

With four games to go, the Eagles have tough remaining schedule, but a clear path to the playoffs. If Tate keeps playing like he did last night and the Eagles get there, no one is going to say he was a waste of a third-round draft pick.

    The Eagles remaining schedule:

    @Cowboys
    @Rams
    Texans
    @Washington

    Each of those teams are desperate for a win to keep their playoff slots.
  3. Prediction: Golden Tate will be an integral part of the Eagles offense for the rest of the season. He will help the Eagles win all of their remaining games to roll into the playoffs as NFC East champions and then the Eagles will shock the world and repeat as Super Bowl champions!

  5. rkt4mayor says:
    December 4, 2018 at 10:10 am
    Prediction: Golden Tate will be an integral part of the Eagles offense for the rest of the season. He will help the Eagles win all of their remaining games to roll into the playoffs as NFC East champions and then the Eagles will shock the world and repeat as Super Bowl champions!

    I’m guessing weed is legal where you live…

  7. Prediction: Golden Tate will be an integral part of the Eagles offense for the rest of the season. He will help the Eagles win all of their remaining games to roll into the playoffs.

    The Lions, will continue to lose due to a major lack of offensive weapons. Stafford will shoulder the majority of the blame from the horrible fan base. The Lions will continue to be the Lions (the laughing stock of the league) for years to come.

  8. 6ball said:

    The Eagles remaining schedule:

    @Cowboys
    @Rams
    Texans
    @Washington

    Each of those teams are desperate for a win to keep their playoff slots.

    The Rams have already clinched the NFC West. The Texans have not yet officially clinched their division, but they have a real chance at getting a first-round bye on top of a divisional title.

    While both teams certainly have something to play for over the next couple weeks, I wouldn’t say either of them are “desperate” for wins.

  10. Elmer, nice try you New York homer….but, why would the Redskins beat the Eagles the second time around with Mark Sanchez? The Skins will lose all of their remaining games not the Eagles. Including a game to your lowly Midgets er I mean Giants…

  13. @elmerbrownelmerbrown says:
    December 4, 2018 at 10:33 am
    If you really think 🤔 about 6-10 really ain’t all that bad!
    No way the Giants get to 6-10.

  14. Pretty funny that all these weasel cowboy fans come out of the woodwork all the sudden. That’s why everyone hates you, real cowboys fans from Dallas even hate you..just wanted to let you know since you probably think everyone is jealous of you. With exception to the people from Dallas, you fraud cowboy ‘fans’ from all over the country don’t deserve that defense, you’ve really come a long way when your Super Bowl is now finishing above .500 & beating the saints

  15. jimiinpa says:
    December 4, 2018 at 10:22 am
    rkt4mayor says:
    December 4, 2018 at 10:10 am
    Prediction: Golden Tate will be an integral part of the Eagles offense for the rest of the season. He will help the Eagles win all of their remaining games to roll into the playoffs as NFC East champions and then the Eagles will shock the world and repeat as Super Bowl champions!

    I’m guessing weed is legal where you live…

    They just legalized it in Massachussets. Getting us prepared.

  17. Rexdart, he’s probably a cowboy fan (not from Dallas), another loser to come out of the woodwork. Those teams being ‘desperate’ is not a reason for them to beat the eagles but their resumes this season compared with the eagles’ is; to this point, each team sans Washington has been been much more consistent and have the stats to back it up but the eagles still have a SB winning pedegree so there’s a punchers shot in every game at least. My heart says they’ll do it but my eyes/head say they dug too deep of a hole. The eagles are the best team in the east, don’t get it twisted cowgirl fans (who just started watching again 3 weeks ago) but the eagles thought they were better than they are and blew games vs tennesse, Tampa & carolina and that’ll end up being their demise. Not some short-lived cowboy ressurgence. Dak still stinks but unfortunately the D and the running back don’t.

