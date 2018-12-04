Greg Olsen headed to injured reserve again

Getty Images

Greg Olsen won’t be able to try another comeback with the Panthers this year.

Next year remains up in the air.

According to Jourdan Rodrigue of the Charlotte Observer, the Panthers are putting the veteran tight end on injured reserve, officially ending his season.

Of course, he effectively admitted he was done for the year after tearing the plantar fascia in his oft-injured right foot in Sunday’s loss to the Buccaneers.

He missed nine games last year with a Jones fracture in his right foot, but missed three games earlier this year when the same problem re-emerged. He opted not to have surgery, but the foot finally let go Sunday.

Having two seasons defined by injuries is a cruel fate for Olsen, who previously was one of the most durable and talented players at his position. He went nearly 10 years without missing a game, and became the first tight end to ever post three straight 1,000-yard seasons.

The 33-year-old signed a contract extension in April which carries him through the 2020 season, but he wasn’t willing to speculate about his own future in the aftermath of the injury.