James Conner is out for Week 14

Getty Images

As the Steelers try to reverse a two-game losing streak against a team that has won two games all year, they won’t have running back James Conner.

Despite prior claims and reports downplaying the injury as a contusion, Conner has an ankle injury. Coach Mike Tomlin told reporters on Tuesday that Conner won’t play on Sunday at Oakland.

The Steelers should be able to defeat the Raiders with Jaylen Samuels, Stevan Ridley, and/or Trey Edmunds carrying the load. But the Steelers will need Conner for Week 15, when the Patriots come to town.

Conner, who became the starter once Le'Veon Bell held out into the season, has 909 rushing yards (4.5 per carry), 467 receiving yards, and 13 total touchdowns.

The Steelers have four losses on the year, three of which have come against teams from the AFC West: Kansas City, Denver, and the L.A. Chargers. The Steelers will finish their tour of the division when Tomlin faces his former Tampa boss, Jon Gruden, on Sunday.