Jay Gruden: Jonathan Cooper out for season with torn biceps

Colt McCoy wasn’t the only player Washington lost for the season on Monday night.

Head coach Jay Gruden said in his postgame press conference that left guard Jonathan Cooper is thought to have sustained a torn biceps and is done for the year.

Washington has already lost starters Brandon Scherff and Shawn Lauvao to injured reserve for the remainder of the season. Three other offensive linemen are also on injured reserve and Trent Williams has battled injuries again throughout the season.

The former first-round pick of the Arizona Cardinals signed with Washington in early November after Scheff and Lauvao were placed on injured reserve. Williams was also injured at the time with a dislocated thumb and right tackle Morgan Moses had a sprained MCL.