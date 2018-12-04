Jerry Jones “keeping a very close eye” on Kareem Hunt case

Getty Images

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has never made a secret of the fact that he thinks the NFL was overeager to discipline running back Ezekiel Elliott, who was suspended six games last season over a domestic violence case accusation that Elliott denied and that never resulted in an arrest or criminal charges. Now he’s interested to see how the NFL handles the latest domestic violence case it’s facing.

Jones said today on 105.3 The Fan that he is monitoring the Kareem Hunt case and wants to know how the NFL is going to handle it.

“Yes, keeping a very close eye, and have a very keen interest in how this plays out. It’s a challenging area of what we’re about . . . everyone has zero tolerance for domestic abuse,” Jones said.

It’s hard to see how Jones can say everyone has zero tolerance for domestic abuse when multiple NFL teams have signed players after domestic abuse allegations hit. That includes the Cowboys, who signed Greg Hardy after he served a suspension for domestic violence.

Jones has a point if he thinks the NFL has been inconsistent in its handling of domestic violence, and that Elliott was treated more harshly than other players with similar accusations. But Jones has been inconsistent in his handling of domestic violence as well.