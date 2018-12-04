Josh McDaniels on head coaching jobs: If that’s in the cards for me, it’s great

Getty Images

The Packers fired Mike McCarthy last Sunday and the second head coaching change of the year means that it’s time to dust off the list of candidates who will be in the mix for jobs this offseason.

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels has been a regular presence on those lists and appeared to be heading to Indianapolis as the new Colts head coach in February before an 11th hour change of heart led him to stay in New England. That late change might give some people pause about McDaniels’ desires, but he said in May that he does actually want to be a head coach again and repeated that on Tuesday.

“If that’s in the cards for me, then that’s great,” McDaniels said, via Nora Princiotti of the Boston Globe. “I’ve said that before, but, again, I’m not worried about that right now.”

The Packers and Browns are likely to have company on the head coaching search front once the year comes to an end. There are a finite number realistic candidates for those openings, which probably means that neither McDaniels’s hesitation with the Colts nor his poor record as the top man with the Broncos will stop teams from gauging his interest in another run as a head coach.