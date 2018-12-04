Malcolm Brown out at least the rest of the season

Getty Images

Sean McVay is going to be crushed. For months to come.

According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, Rams running back Malcolm Brown is out at least for the rest of the season, with no indication how far beyond the next month of regular season and the playoffs. He had a procedure after suffering a clavicle injury last week.

The idea that his clavicle injury could put any part of next season in doubt might be why McVay called the injury to his backup running back “a huge loss” earlier today, because his stats don’t suggest it.

Brown has just 48 touches this year, as most of the backfield work goes to some guy named Todd Gurley. But he’s an important part of their special teams as well, so maybe that was what McVay was referring to.