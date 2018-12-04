Mitchell Trubisky is “getting better and he’s feeling better”

Getty Images

Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky resumed throwing last Friday and he threw again on the field before Sunday’s game against the Giants in what seemed like big steps toward a return to the lineup after missing the last two games with a right shoulder injury.

Trubisky was a limited participant in practice last week and not throwing was the big limitation at the first two practices, but head coach Matt Nagy wasn’t willing to say that Trubisky will be working fully this week.

“He’s getting better and he’s feeling better,” Nagy said, via the Chicago Tribune. “And so I think it’s only fair for today, tomorrow and the next couple of days to go by that. We just keep seeing him throw and we see how he feels and then he tells us. And if we feel like it’s an opportunity for him to go out there and he’s going to be good and safe and our team is good and safe with him in there, then that’s what we’ll do.”

Wednesday’s practice will bring the first chance to see if Trubisky will take the final step on the path back to the lineup in time to face the Rams in Week 14.