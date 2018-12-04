NFC playoff picture: Eagles back in it

Getty Images

The defending Super Bowl champions are back in the playoff race.

The Eagles, who were left for dead a couple weeks ago, now have a very clear path to the playoff: Win out and they win the NFC East. Of course, that won’t be easy: Their four remaining games are at Dallas, at L.A. Rams, home against the Texans and at Washington. But they at least have a chance, and would probably make the playoffs if they even win three of their last four.

Here’s how the playoff picture looks through Week 13:

LEADERS

1. Rams (11-1): They have an easy schedule the rest of the way and a good chance of finishing ahead of the Saints in the standings.

2. Saints (10-2): Still the favorites to earn a bye week, but now they have an uphill climb to home-field advantage.

3. Bears (8-4): The inside track to the No. 3 seed, but the loss to the Giants hurt.

4. Cowboys (7-5): All alone in first place in the NFC East.

5. Seahawks (7-5): The Seahawks are looking like a likely playoff team, in a season some saw as a rebuilding year.

6. Vikings (6-5-1): At Seattle on Monday night is a huge one in the wild card race.

OUTSIDE LOOKING IN

7. Panthers (6-6): Carolina is in a tailspin, but the Panthers still own the head-to-head tiebreaker over Philadelphia.

8. Eagles (6-6): Sunday’s game in Dallas is enormous: Win and they’re the favorites in the NFC East, lose and they’re almost certainly not making the playoffs.

9. Washington (6-6): They once had a big lead in the NFC East, now they’re in third place and have Mark Sanchez at quarterback.

10. Buccaneers (5-7): Jameis Winston is finally playing well, but is it too late to save Dirk Koetter’s job?

11. Packers (4-7-1): Another loss cost Mike McCarthy his job.

12. Falcons (4-8): This season has been a major disappointment.

13. Giants (4-8): Playing better, but still stuck in last place in the NFC East.

14. Lions (4-8): Matt Patricia has already lost more games this year than Jim Caldwell lost in either of the last two years.

15. Cardinals (3-9): Showed some progress by winning in Green Bay.

16. 49ers (2-10): The worst team in the NFC.