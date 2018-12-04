NFL puts ref Roy Ellison on administrative leave after Jerry Hughes allegation

Getty Images

Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes accused official Roy Ellison of calling him a b—h during Sunday’s game, and now the NFL has taken the first step toward disciplining, or even firing, Ellison.

Ellison was placed on administrative leave, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The NFL suspended Ellison for a game in 2013 because he used abusive language toward a player. And Ellison had previously been warned about using abusive language toward players after a prior allegation. So this is at least the third time such an incident has taken place.

That may make it hard for Ellison to keep his job. If a suspension wasn’t enough to get Ellison to treat players with respect, he may not have the temperament to be an NFL official.

Ellison, who fills the role of umpire on the officiating crew, is considered one of the best in the league. Last season he worked the Super Bowl, an assignment officials don’t get unless they’ve been highly graded during that season. He’s also a full-time employee, unlike most officials who are part-timers. But that’s not a guarantee that he’ll keep his job after yet another allegation of inappropriate conduct on the field.