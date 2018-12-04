No change in schedule for Sunday Night Football in Week 15

Getty Images

When the NFL’s schedule came out in April, the Week 15 schedule showed that the Rams would host the Eagles on Sunday Night Football.

The NFL has the option to flex another game into that slot, but they won’t be exercising that option. The league announced that the Eagles and Rams will be staying put.

There are some other appealing games on the slate for Week 15, but the Chiefs and Chargers will be playing on Thursday night while the Saints and Panthers will square off on Monday night. Neither of those games could have been flexed and CBS almost certainly protected the Patriots-Steelers tilt at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday afternoon.

The Eagles visited the Rams in Week 14 last season and won 43-35, although the lasting memory of that game is Carson Wentz‘s torn ACL rather than the 12 fourth quarter points that allowed Philly to head home with a comeback victory.

While the Sunday night game remains the same, the league did announce that the Washington-Jacksonville at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday will be on CBS rather than FOX. It is one of nine games in the early slot and the league has only two games kicking off in the late afternoon window, which is an unusual split in a league that usually schedules at least three games for 4:05 or 4:25 p.m. kickoffs.