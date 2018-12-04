Packers assistant: Next coach should hold everyone to higher standard

Getty Images

Some people think the Packers should hire a coach who will make the most of Aaron Rodgers.

Some people who happen to be Aaron Rodgers have a personal interest in the process.

But one current assistant coach thinks his potential next boss should make his authority clear. Packers linebackers coach and assistant head coach Winston Moss tweeted earlier what he thinks his employer should be looking for.

“Ponder this… what Championship teams have are great leadership! Period! It’s not the offensive guru trend, it’s not the safe trend. Find somebody that is going to hold #12 and everybody in this building to a #LombardiStandard! Period! #losingsucks!”

While putting himself out there so far might not be the way to impress the next boss, it’s interesting to hear a member of the current staff include Rodgers at the same plane as every other player.

It’s certainly unwise for any new coach to alienate the quarterback, but he’ll have to coach 52 other players as well when he arrives. And striking that balance might be the trickiest part of what should be a very attractive job.