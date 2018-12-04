Packers assistant: Next coach should hold everyone to higher standard

Some people think the Packers should hire a coach who will make the most of Aaron Rodgers.

Some people who happen to be Aaron Rodgers have a personal interest in the process.

But one current assistant coach thinks his potential next boss should make his authority clear. Packers linebackers coach and assistant head coach Winston Moss tweeted earlier what he thinks his employer should be looking for.

“Ponder this… what Championship teams have are great leadership! Period! It’s not the offensive guru trend, it’s not the safe trend. Find somebody that is going to hold #12 and everybody in this building to a #LombardiStandard! Period! #losingsucks!”

While putting himself out there so far might not be the way to impress the next boss, it’s interesting to hear a member of the current staff include Rodgers at the same plane as every other player.

It’s certainly unwise for any new coach to alienate the quarterback, but he’ll have to coach 52 other players as well when he arrives. And striking that balance might be the trickiest part of what should be a very attractive job.

25 responses to “Packers assistant: Next coach should hold everyone to higher standard

  2. He’s right. Who holds Rodgers accountable when he messes up? Rodgers doesn’t think twice about calling out his teammates, and there have been times when they’ve needed it. However, Rodgers isn’t without fault this season, and having a HC hold his feet to the fire would be best for the team, even if Rodgers ends up with a bruised ego.

  3. Never heard of this guy but I have now and I have a lot of respect for him for these comments. #12 makes a lot of money and is a pretty decent player but the whole notion of him having input in the coaching search is preposterous.

    What this team needs, really needs is Gregg Williams the Interim HC in Cleveland. Look at the turnaround there with real leadership once Hue was shown the door. Even the Cleveland players love Williams.

  5. Good for Winston!
    Rodgers needs to be taken down a peg and told the truth
    His arrogance and unwillingness to accept advice from the current coaching staff is one of the biggest reasons the Packers have won only FOUR games this year

  8. Moss is a old school baller. You can bet he speaks for the majority of the team. About time someone called the media favorite Rodgers out. Rodgers has been pointing the finger at others for too long now. When I hear media types call him a top 5 all time quarterback I just laugh. Rodgers is a selfish finger pointer who will never win another Super Bowl.

  10. So when is Winston going to be held to a higher standard?

    Been part of an underperforming defensive coaching staff for YEARS.

  13. “Find somebody that is going to hold #12 and everybody in this building to a #LombardiStandard! ”

    Sorry, Belichick is either continuing to coach the Pats or retiring, he’s not going to Green Bay

    Lolz

  14. “His arrogance and unwillingness to take advice from the current coaching staff is one of the biggest reasons the Packers have won only FOUR games this season”.
    ___________

    This is pure, unadulterated speculation. No one, absolutely no one, has any factual information that AR has been arrogant or unwilling to work with MM and the staff. No evidence exists that AR has been anything other than a consummate professional.

  15. Find somebody that is going to hold #12 and everybody in this building to a #LombardiStandard! Period!
    ——
    Once Rodgers finds out Moss said this Rodgers will have him fired. Holding Rodgers to the same standard as every other of his teammates? Please, no way Rodgers would accept that.

  16. Somebody finally had the balls to call out Rodgers. And many Packer fans are ripping him for it. How many losses does it take to call out your $33 mil QB for not doing his job? (Of note to Packer fans: this comment in no way has anything to do with the Vikings. Answering with an insult to the Vikings does not address your teams problems).

  17. “What this team needs, really needs is Gregg Williams the Interim HC at Cleveland…Even the Cleveland players love Williams”.
    _________________

    Thanks for the extraneous information, like everyone here doesn’t already know that Williams is Cleveland’s interim head coach. And how do you know that the Cleveland players love Williams? How many Browns players have you communicated with?

  19. stellarperformance says:

    December 4, 2018 at 2:58 pm

    See ya Winslow.
    ====================================

    So in essence what you and your fellow meathead Packers fans are saying is you don’t want your team, including your QB held to a championship standard? Gotcha.

    Good to know. WHat you fail to understand is that it wasn’t a dig at your precious Rodgers. It was including him and everyone down to the last guy on the 53.

    You guys sure aren’t the sharpest tools in the shed. I expect it from you redundant, but it’s surprising from some of you others.

  22. conormacleod says:
    December 4, 2018 at 3:23 pm

    (Of note to Packer fans: this comment in no way has anything to do with the Vikings.

    +++++

    And yet here you are, with your bretheren, repeating the same mantra about Rodgers you guys have said on at least a dozen threads this season.

    I’m unsure how that addresses the Vikings problems. But it’s easy to see how it assuages your fanbase’ insecurity.

  23. “(Of note to Packer fans: this comment in no way has anything to do with the Vikings. Answering with an insult to the Vikings does not address your teams problems)”
    _______________

    It does when you are in no way anything other than a Vikings troll. Maybe you should address the dysfunction between Zimmer and DeFilippo.

  24. Winston Moss was McCarthy’s voice on defense. He played for many years as a linebacker and has had no problem getting in the face of his players when they make a mistake. Winston is making it clear that he believes everyone needs to be coached up and held accountable. Its going to take more than a new face and scheme to fix what’s wrong in GB.

  25. When quality players would leave the Packers via free agency, I always thought the packer organization was too cheap to sign them. But now I’m starting to wonder if they were happy to leave. Quality players want to be held accountable and they want those around them to be held accountable as well. This is the first time I’ve heard concrete evidence that this is not the case. But this won’t make free agents and quality players to want to be on your team. I said it in an earlier post about Rodgers. Be careful what you wish for.

