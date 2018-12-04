Packers fire associate head coach/linebackers coach Winston Moss

Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers have turfed another member of their coaching staff.

Associate head coach/linebackers coach Winston Moss was fired by the franchise on Tuesday.

“We thank Winston for his contributions to the Packers over the past 13 years,” interim head coach Joe Philbin said in a team release. “We hope for the best for Winston and his family moving forward.”

Winston was let go by the team after he issued a tweet earlier in the day about the type of person the Packers should hire as their next head coach.

“Ponder this… what Championship teams have are great leadership! Period! It’s not the offensive guru trend, it’s not the safe trend. Find somebody that is going to hold #12 and everybody in this building to a #LombardiStandard! Period! #losingsucks!”

Moss had been with fired head coach Mike McCarthy throughout his entire tenure as head coach in Green Bay. While there will likely be wholesale changes to the coaching staff upon the hiring of a new head coach this offseason, Moss’ immediate dismissal almost certainly had something to do with his earlier tweet implying Aaron Rodgers and everyone needed to be held to a higher standard. Moss intimated as much in a post saying he had been let go by adding a #thankstwitter to the end of his message.

It’s probably not the only reason the team made the move when they did, but it’s hard to believe it didn’t have at least something to do with Tuesday’s decision.