Packers promote Kendall Donnerson, put Ibraheim Campbell on IR

The Packers will take a look at one of their seventh-round picks over the final four weeks of the regular season.

The team announced on Tuesday that they have promoted linebacker Kendall Donnerson from the practice squad. He was the 248th pick in this year’s draft and the last of three players selected in the seventh round by Green Bay.

Donnerson had 34.5 tackles for loss and 12 sacks at Southeast Missouri, but has spent the entire season on the practice squad. He had seven tackles and a forced fumble in the preseason.

Safety Ibraheim Campbell was placed on injured reserve to open a roster spot. He had 18 tackles and a forced fumble in three appearances with the Packers.