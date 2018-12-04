Raiders sign C.J. Anderson

Getty Images

The Raiders are out of playoff contention and playing out the string, but that isn’t stopping them from adding veteran players.

Oakland is signing veteran running back C.J. Anderson, PFT has confirmed. Anderson played nine games for the Panthers this year but rarely got playing time behind Christian McCaffrey, and he was eventually waived and cleared waivers. He previously played five seasons for the Broncos, starting all 16 games last year and gaining 1,007 yards.

It’s somewhat surprising that the Raiders would want to add a seven-year veteran at this point in the season. Given that they’re playing for nothing except the first overall pick in the draft, it might make more sense to spend the last four weeks of the season evaluating a young running back to see if they can find a hidden gem.

But Anderson has played well at times in the NFL, and the Raiders apparently think bringing him on board now can help.