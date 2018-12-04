Raiders sign Damontre Moore, cut Fadol Brown

Getty Images

The Raiders swapped defensive ends Tuesday.

They signed free agent Damontre Moore, according to a tweet from Moore’s agent. Oakland had considered signing Moore since he worked out for them Oct. 2.

Moore spent the 2016 offseason with the Raiders.

He played in three games with Dallas last season. Moore, 26, also has had stints with the Giants, Dolphins and Seahawks. The Giants made him a third-round pick in 2013.

Moore has 10 sacks and 52 tackles in 52 career games, without a start.

The Raiders cut Fadol Brown after he was flagged for two offsides penalties Sunday. Brown confirmed his departure on Instagram, saying he wanted “to wish the Raiders the best moving forward.”

Brown, 25, played in eight games this season and made 17 tackles and a pass breakup.