Report: Fan claims Cassius Marsh doused him with Gatorade before 49ers-Seahawks game

A fan with a seat right above the visiting team tunnel at CenturyLink Field claims former Seahawk and current San Francisco 49ers linebacker Cassius Marsh threw a cup of Gatorade at him during pregame warmups on Sunday.

According to Matt Maiocco of NBC Bay Area, the fan, who has incited retaliatory action before for taunts and comments levied at opposing players and team personnel, spoke with police following the incident.

Marsh denied any involvement in the matter.

“I don’t know nothing about that,” Marsh said, via Maiocco. “I love the 12s. The 12s have been great to me, before and after I left. I have no hard feelings for the fans here.”

When Marsh was with Seattle, he had his car broken into and had his collection of “Magic: The Gathering” cards stolen. Marsh is a big fan of the card game and participates in tournaments often. His collection was worth thousands of dollars.

The fan claims he levied a taunt with that incident in mind toward Marsh.

“I always get the scoop on all these players visiting opponents, and I said, ‘Hey, Mr. Marsh, did you ever get your Pokemon cards back?’ ” he said. “He didn’t like it, and I got doused with a full glass of Gatorade up in the stands.”

The same fan took a massive snowball from then Jets defensive tackle Shaun Ellis following a game in 2008.

If Marsh did toss Gatorade at the perpetual nuisance, he should know better than to react to a fan clearly attempting to incite just such a reaction. However, if a fan is making an ass of himself regularly, he shouldn’t be shocked if not everyone he levies comments toward sits back and take it without a response either.