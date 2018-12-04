Report: Landon Collins to miss Week 14 with shoulder injury

Getty Images

The Giants can still finish with a .500 record this season if they win their final four games, but it appears the attempt to get the first of those victories will have to take place without safety Landon Collins.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Collins injured his shoulder in last Sunday’s victory over the Bears and that he will miss their Week 14 game as a result. The Giants will be in Washington on Sunday afternoon.

Collins has started all 12 games for the Giants this season after ending last season on injured reserve with a broken forearm. He has 96 tackles and a forced fumble in those appearances and is set for free agency if the Giants don’t move to extend him or otherwise hold onto his rights.

Curtis Riley, Michael Thomas, Sean Chandler and Kamrin Moore would be the other safeties for the Giants to deploy against the Mark Sanchez-led Washington offense.