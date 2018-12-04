Report: League will not suspend Jerry Hughes

AP

The NFL will not suspend defensive end Jerry Hughes for confronting an official in the tunnel after Sunday’s game, ESPN reports.

Hughes still could face a fine.

The league placed umpire Roy Ellison on administrative leave Tuesday as it investigates the incident.

Hughes accused Ellison of calling him a vulgar name. Hughes is seen on video yelling at Ellison while being restrained by what appears to be a team employee.

In 12 games this season, Hughes has six sacks, 31 tackles and three forced fumbles.