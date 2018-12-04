Report: Washington hoping to sign Josh Johnson

Getty Images

Washington worked out Landry Jones and Ryan Mallett on Tuesday but hopes to sign a quarterback it worked out Nov. 19. The team wants Josh Johnson to back up Mark Sanchez, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Johnson was the first pick of the San Diego Fleet of the Alliance of American Football last week.

He has played 29 NFL games with the Buccaneers, Browns and Bengals, starting five. Johnson completed 96 of 177 passes for 1,042 yards and 10 touchdowns from 2009-2013.

Johnson also spent time with the 49ers, Colts, Bills, Giants and Texans from 2014-17 but never played in a regular-season game.

The Bucs selected Johnson in the fifth round of the 2008 draft.