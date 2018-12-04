Saints owner Gayle Benson spreads holiday cheer

Getty Images

Saints owner Gayle Benson is spreading holiday cheer in New Orleans, just like her team is.

Benson likely didn’t want news of her good deed to spread, but the store shared the cheery news: She paid off 408 layaway orders at a Walmart in the city, Nick Underhill of The Advocate reports.

The tab totaled more than $100,000.

Only a few people know yet, a store employee told Underhill.

“They’re coming in, and they’re calling their friends and family,” Zena Williams said. “They’re very excited. It’s a good thing. It’s a good thing for the community. It’s a good thing for the store. I’m glad that we can participate and help bless so many people for the holidays.”