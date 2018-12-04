Sean McVay laments “huge loss” of Malcolm Brown

Getty Images

Running back Malcolm Brown has not been in the forefront for the Rams as they’ve built an 11-1 record this season and taken over the inside track on the first seed in the NFC playoffs, but that didn’t lessen the hurt head coach Sean McVay is feeling about losing Brown to injury.

Brown had a medical procedure on Monday to deal with a clavicle injury he suffered in last Sunday’s win over the Lions. It’s not clear how long Brown will be out, but it’s clear that McVay will miss having him on hand as Todd Gurley‘s backup and a key member of the special teams units.

“You always want to try and be positive, but I think losing Malcolm is a huge loss for us and depending upon how long that is,” McVay said, via the Los Angeles Times. “But it’s a big deal for those guys to have to step up, and they’ve got large shoes to fill, that’s for sure.”

Brown has 43 carries for 212 yards and five catches for 52 yards and a touchdown this season. Justin Davis and sixth-round pick John Kelly are on the other running backs on the depth chart.