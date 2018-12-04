Steelers fan chokes pregnant Chargers fan on Sunday night

Posted by Mike Florio on December 4, 2018, 1:03 PM EST
Fan violence continues to be an issue at NFL stadiums.

According to PittsburghCurrent.com, a male Steelers fan choked a pregnant Chargers fan during Sunday night’s game at Heinz Field.

The details and photos can be seen here. We’re posting this not only because it’s newsworthy, but also in the hopes of identifying the man who has his hand on the woman’s throat.

If you have any information as to the man’s identity, let us know.

While these incidents involve a very small percentage of people who attend NFL games, one incident is too many, and teams need to do more to ensure that things like this don’t happen. While no assault can be prevented, every assault can be investigated, solved, and punished.

  2. Take away the beer and hard alcohol from NFL stadiums and fights and these types of incidents would decrease dramatically.

  7. Which brings us to why alot of us dont go to games. Expensive tickets. Beer and cheap food are $30 and theres always some sort of drunk guy yelling

  11. I hope they get the guy, and prosecute him and he gets banned. And I’m sure it’s in the NFL’s best interest to protect visiting fans at stadiums known for zealous home crowds. All that very sincerely said, where is the Charger guy’s common sense at? I would not put my pregnant wife in that situation, even if it’s his legal right to do so. I think if I was going to go to Steelers game, or Packers, or Dallas or New Orleans or Patriots, I wouldn’t dress so obnoxiously as that’s just inviting a bad thing to happen.

    but yeah, let’s keep ragging on philly fans because they threw snowballs at santa claus back in the 1960s…

    Who would have seen this coming? Eagles fans inserting themselves into a situation that has nothing to do with them.

    Ok, all of Philly, Jersey and Maryland are scummy arm pits of America. Feel Better?

  17. I wonder if it was the same section as the steeler fan head butting another fan and throwing haymakers. Take away their night games, they’re not going anywhere anyway.

    I sincerely hope they find this pig. I get being a fan and trash talk but once it becomes physical, there is no excuse.
    Trash talk shouldn’t even be part of it. If I can’t bring my kids to a game because some loud mouth can’t handle his alcohol, then I’ll stay at home.

  21. saying that any fan of any team would support or defend this is just stupid. obviously there are some sickos out there, but calling out all steeler fans or the team itself is ridiculous. every team has a few idiot fans (and players) that I’m sure they’re not proud of.

  22. Not saying it is right or wrong, just that it isn’t as horrible as they are trying to make it.

    Google: steelers fan chokes chargers fan
    Click on the cbs pittsburgh link in featured
    The “choke” is at 3 seconds and replayed again at 22 seconds. Don’t blink or you’ll miss it. Once he realizes it is a girl, he lets go.

  23. The only thing stunning about this is that a Chargers fan exists, and spotted at a road game on top of it. This is as rare as winning the Powerball.

    Attendance would decrease as well. I am all for having fun, and I have been pretty tuned up for games before – however getting in a fight has never even crossed my mind. Good natured ribbing, little trash talk is fun. Some people can not function with a few drinks in them.

  27. Everyone knocking Steelers fans should realize there were Steeler fans trying to get this guy to stop… There are always a few bad fans in each fan base that make the rest of the fans look bad.

