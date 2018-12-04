Steelers promote Trey Edmunds, place Justin Hunter on IR

Getty Images

The word on James Conner is that the leg injury he suffered against the Chargers last Sunday night isn’t particularly serious, but the Steelers moved to add an option to their backfield on Tuesday.

The team has promoted Trey Edmunds from the practice squad to the active roster. He joins Conner, Jaylen Samuels and Stevan Ridley on the 53-man roster in Pittsburgh.

Edmunds is the older brother of Steelers first-round safety Terrell Edmunds and entered the league as an undrafted rookie with the Saints last year. He had nine carries for 48 yards and a touchdown and returned three kickoffs for 65 yards while spending the whole season on the active roster in New Orleans.

Wide receiver Justin Hunter was placed on injured reserve in another move by the Steelers. Hunter hurt his shoulder against the Chargers and his year ends with three catches for 21 yards.