Steelers vow to ban fan who choked pregnant Chargers fan

Getty Images

The yet-unidentified Steelers fan who put his hand on the throat of a pregnant Chargers fan may have seen his last NFL game in Pittsburgh.

“We strive to make events at Heinz Field safe for our guests,” the Steelers said in a statement. “This type of behavior seen in the photo is unacceptable and something we do not condone on our property. We are working with Heinz Field security as well as local authorities to gather more information on this particular incident as the Pittsburgh Police determines whether or not to press charges, and we will ensure those involved as the aggressors will not be permitted back into our stadium.”

It’s the right approach. Again, these actions can’t be completely eliminated. But a stern, swift, and decisive response can go a long way toward deterring similar behavior in the future.

Here’s hoping that the Steelers quickly identify the man, that he be permanently banned from Heinz Field, and that he be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.