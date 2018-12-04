Texans activate D’Onta Foreman

Getty Images

D'Onta Foreman said last week that he is ready to roll after tearing his Achilles last season, but the team didn’t take him off the physically unable to perform list before facing the Browns.

The team now agrees with Foreman’s assessment of his status. The Texans announced on Tuesday that they have added Foreman to their 53-man roster.

Foreman’s return comes at a moment when the Texans are running the ball very well. They have 607 rushing yards in their three games since the bye week and Lamar Miller is averaging a robust five yards per carry for the year. Alfred Blue has also performed well in a backup role, so we’ll have to see if the team works Foreman right back into the mix.

Cornerback Natrell Jamerson was waived in a corresponding move.