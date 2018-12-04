The shunning of Colin Kaepernick becomes more and more obvious

Washington, despite recent struggles, still have a 6-6 record and a viable shot at a playoff berth. And with needs at quarterback, they’re targeting Josh Johnson and ignoring Colin Kaepernick.

Yes, Josh Johnson. The same Josh Johnson who last threw a pass in an NFL regular-season game on December 11. Of the year 2011.

“Isn’t it obvious what’s happening?” Kaepernick’s lawyer, Mark Geragos, told Mark Maske of the Washington Post.

49ers cornerback Richard Sherman, a member of the NFL Players Association’s executive committee, had more to say on the point.

“I think it’s one of those situations where, it’s disappointing, but that’s exactly the case, you know, because there’s nothing legally stopping the teams from doing it,” Sherman said in an appearance on the #PFTPM podcast. “There’s not enough public pressure, nothing that’s going to force a team to [sign him], you know? . . . Like at it first it was, ‘Colin Kaepernick’s stats weren’t good enough’ or ‘he stopped playing at a high level,’ and then you see some of the quarterbacks that they picked up and you’re like, ‘Well, you know, if you’re picking up Mark Sanchez, he’s has some up and down years.’ Colt McCoy’s the same way. They’ve had up and down years and Colin has played at a higher level than I would say any of those guys ever performed at the peak of their careers. You start to see stuff like that and it’s almost like teams are purposefully making it obvious that, like, they’re keeping him out. Unfortunately there has, to this point, been nothing that the courts or the league has done about it and that’s the disappointing part, because these good football players didn’t commit a crime, he didn’t put his hands on anybody, murder anybody, you know, do anything that’s that insanely crazy that he deserves to be banned from our football league.”

As to Washington, that becomes the most glaring problem. A week after claiming linebacker Reuben Foster on waivers after his second domestic violence arrest this year, Washington continues to shun Kaepernick. And even though Washington may have discussed Kaepernick, a league source recently told PFT that Washington president Bruce Allen has previously made it clear internally that there was and would be no interest in Kaepernick.

With a hearing coming on his collusion grievance, Washington’s refusal to even give Kaepernick a call will make it even more clear that something fishy is going on, which based on the evidence could set the stage for a finding that there was, and still is, a coordinated effort to keep Kaepernick out of the NFL.

  2. I dislike Kaepernick but I’d have him on my team before the likes of Hill,Foster, and Hunt.

  3. Please, get over it already. Someone who does not have an interest in playing football, is not in football shape, has not drilled in like two years, why would anyone call him? Why? He’s clearly moved on in his life, made his 42 million, can’t the media move along also? It’s not happening, not now, not ever. Enough wasted time and coverage.

  6. Those other QB don’t have a truckload of baggage that [insert franchise here] would have to deal with. Sooner or later we have to move away from collusion as the cause of Kaep’s woes and move on to what is good for business. Losing half (or more) of your customer base is not good business. End of story.

  7. Or, and hang with me here: Washington just doesnt have any interest in Kaepernick because of his lack of ability AND the fact that he polarizes the fan base.

    Both reasons are perfectly legitimate, and neither has anything to do with collusion.

  8. The problem is that the owners don’t need to collude or conspire, meaning they don’t need to talk about it among themselves. They all know it without saying it to each other. It’s crappy and wrong but it’s probably not collusion.

  9. Teams dont want the circus the media created that will come with CK. And it is an honest reason to keep him off of your team. Same thing happened to Tebow. The media can only blame themselves. No team wants the craziness that the media will make it out to be.

  12. Yes, what’s happening is obvious. Anyone who watched Kaepernick’s last season can see that his skills have tanked, and he’s just not very good.

  13. IDK. I think Kaep should be in the NFL today, but he doesn’t fit most systems. So you can just expect any team that needs a QB to go after him. You need to tailor your offense around him and it’s hard to do that in the middle of a playoff run.

  14. Can anyone confirm that he actually wants to play? If I were him, and I wanted to play, I’d be posting workout videos all over Instagram. Are there any out there???

  16. or maybe it is the same reason tebow isn’t on a team.. too much of a circus surrounds him. I personally think Kap has lost the magic he had but the distraction of his “supporters” would overtake anything on the field.

  17. He’s obviously better than most of the backups and probably at least 1/3 of the starters in the league. I think a big knock is his football shape now…..He’s not played in a season and a half.
    As far as his protests have gone, he could have done so much more towards his cause by playing the game. The kneeling during the anthem has garnered him attention true, but at the cost of possibly making more of an impact as a top tier QB in the most prestigious league in professional sports.

  18. He’s radioactive. Teams already have attendance problems, with fans ultra sensitive to players perceived as taking a dump on the American flag. Why would any team take on this bill of goods? And no, it’s not collusion. It’s 32 individual teams knowing that it’s not a good idea to make their own situations worse.

  19. I do not believe there is a coordinated effort (collusion) to keep him from playing. However, individual teams are weighing the risk/reward of bringing him on board. For some teams, there would likely be fan and law enforcement protest. Some teams could handle it, but don’t need a starting quarterback. Personally, I think he’d be worth it, if a team were still in the playoff hunt and in need of a quarterback.

  21. Florio, didd it ever dawn on you he’s a crummy quarterback? He can’t even get a job in the CFL……

  23. The Broncos didn’t want to sign him for the money he wanted, they offered a respectable 8 to 10 million a year, he wouldn’t accept it so he languished.
    He has every right to demand more than he is worth and teams have the right to not sign him.
    What’s so hard to understand?

  24. Again… it is the owners decision if he or she wants to employ him. This is a business and this particular business does not want to hire this person. This is not a court decision or a pressure decision it is a business decision. And as the owner of said business they have the right to hire who they so choose.
    If this was not the NFL and any other business that particular owner would also have the right to hire nor not hire this prospective employee. Stop looking at it as being blackballed or shunned. It is a business decision!!!

  25. It’s insulting to me as a fan of the team. That’s why I threw in the towel after they signed Sanchez How can you look at the fanbase in the face and expect us to show up. Knowing Colt MCoy is a loser to begin with. Bring in Kaepernick or Bradford to try to get the division. IT WAS STILL ATTAINABLE. Forget the racists. Look at the FOOTBALL!!! What do you expect from Jay Gruden. He gave up on RGIII. Mistake of this tenure that defines him!!!

  26. Proofreader99 says:
    December 4, 2018 at 6:36 pm
    If Sherman was an owner, would he hire any player that would anger a sizeable percentage of the team’s fans?
    +++++++++

    Of course not. Sherman went to Stanford, you know.

  27. Kap cant complete an outroute to the sideline outside of the numbers. Defenses then spy him and take away the threat to run. Then he has NOTHING in his repertoire that scares a defense. His skill set has been outed and everyone knows it.
    Let him wear his cops as pigs socks and pro-castro shirts. Let him repeat his talking points. Botton line, hes not an nfl QB.

  28. Yes, if you look at pure football talent, Kaepernick is likely better than some of the lower tier backups being signed as injury replacements now.

    However, teams can’t and don’t end their thinking there.

    Kaepernick is going to be a huge PR debacle for any team that brings him on. And most teams don’t run the only type of offense he can play well in. There is a reason he lost his starting job to Blaine Gabbert BEFORE protesting. And there’s a reason that others who protest have jobs.

    Kaepernick can no longer play at an NFL level, particularly outside of an Option based offense which very few teams run any more. This makes him not worth his baggage. Moreover, what happened when Baltimore was considering signing him makes it seem very unlikely he wants to play anyway regardless of “reports”.

    No collusion is necessary to explain current circumstances. If any of the 32 owners thought he was enough of a net positive, he’d have a job. None do.

  31. I’m no Kaepernick fan however there may be some validity to the point they’re making. To those who are about ready to flame me, riddle me this: Name an available Quaterback who is available that gives Them a better chance to win?

  33. We all know Johnny Manziel wants to play again. He has told us all, and he’s showing it in his actions. What has CK done or said other than proving his desire to make money off of his supposed martyrdom with a Nike ad? Please, just one example.

  35. Sherman this isn’t your league, you just are fortunate to play in it.

    The Kaepernick crusade is just the latest in the left’s long line of failed crusades concerning the NFL. But keep being all in for the struggle.

    LOL

  39. 4 things never mentioned when bringing up Colin Kaepernick:

    1) He is currently suing the NFL owners. Would you offer a job to someone who is suing you?

    2) Is his talent worth more than his distraction? The other QBs mentioned don’t bring a media circus with them. This is a big part of why Tebow was not allowed to develop as a backup QB and is now out of the league. (Tebow is also available and has a better winning percentage, but don’t bring him up).

    3) He turned down a starting job in Denver, because it was less money than he wanted.

    4) His girlfriend accused a potential employer(Ravens) of racism.

    But hey, Richard Sherman went to Stanford so we should just trust everything he says.

