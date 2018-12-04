Tuesday morning one-liners

Getty Images

Bills coach Sean McDermott feels good about how QB Josh Allen is developing in his rookie season.

The Dolphins remain in the playoff mix in spite of an underwhelming offense.

CB J.C. Jackson has stepped up for the Patriots.

Will Mike McCarthy be a coaching candidate for the Jets?

The Ravens made a $200,000 donation to a local elementary school.

Celebrating the anniversary of a big game for former Bengals RB Corey Dillon.

Playing the Texans gave the Browns a look at where they’d like to see things go over the next year.

The Steelers don’t have much margin for error anymore.

The Texans haven’t decided whether to activate RB D'Onta Foreman yet.

Colts coach Frank Reich would have liked a mulligan on a couple of play calls Sunday.

RB Leonard Fournette is back with the Jaguars after serving a one-game suspension.

The Titans shuffled their offensive line.

Who will pick up the slack with Broncos CB Chris Harris out of action?

The Chiefs are putting playoff tickets on sale.

Sunday night’s comeback was new ground for the Chargers.

The Raiders hope to get WR Martavis Bryant back in the lineup.

Cowboys players paid a visit to a children’s hospital.

WR Sterling Shepard got banged up in Sunday’s Giants win.

The catches keep on coming for Eagles TE Zach Ertz.

Another night of injuries led to another loss for Washington.

Bears DT Akiem Hicks did some misdirection when it came to his offensive role.

Lions rookie G Frank Ragnow had a rough time on Sunday.

Could the Packers hire a coach from the college ranks?

A call for Vikings coach Mike Zimmer to have a handle on play calls during game rather than criticizing them after the fact.

The Falcons are in need of repairs.

Assessing the difference Monday’s assistant coach changes will make for the Panthers.

Saints wide receivers coach Curtis Johnson is happy to see Tulane back in a bowl game.

Analyzing how T Leonard Wester did in his first start for the Buccaneers.

A rare positive report card for the Cardinals.

The Rams have clinched the NFC West, but still have pre-playoff goals to pursue.

RB Jeff Wilson is getting a shot with the 49ers.

The Seahawks’ playoff chances got another boost on Monday night.